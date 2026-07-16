Social media post sparks questions about Southside High capacity ahead of school year

YOUNGSVILLE, La. — A social media post claiming Southside High School has reached capacity is raising questions among families ahead of the new school year, but Lafayette Parish School System Superintendent Francis Touchet says the post does not accurately reflect how the district determines a school's capacity.

Although Southside High was originally built to accommodate about 1,400 students, Touchet said the school is not considered at capacity. With 1,849 students expected to attend this school year, he said LPSS uses a classroom-based formula rather than the building's original design capacity.

"The way we define capacity here as far as Southside is they have over 70 different classrooms that could put over 30 kids in it. That is 2,100 students," Touchet said.

Touchet said the social media post did not account for students who may be in spaces such as the gymnasium or library rather than traditional classrooms, calling the information inaccurate.

Still, some students say they have experienced overcrowded classrooms firsthand.

"My first reaction was, 'Where are we going to put these kids?' Because the classrooms are already really full — and I have been in a situation where I was in one class and we had to ask for more desks to be brought in," said Callie Savoie, a rising senior at Southside High.

As enrollment continues to increase, Touchet said the Lafayette Parish School Board is discussing a possible expansion of the Southside campus.

"I can tell you that board members are in discussion as far as looking at possibly looking at an addition to the Southside campus," Touchet said.

The discussions come as 208 students are expected to be rezoned to Southside High following the closure of Comeaux High School, prompting questions from some families about how continued enrollment growth could affect the student experience.

Savoie said larger class sizes can make it more difficult for teachers to give students individual attention.

"It definitely makes it a bit harder for the teachers to get to all of the students because there are so many students in their class," Savoie said. "Some do need more help than others, and then you're asking for help and the teacher can't get to you."