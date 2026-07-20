Soccer fans pack downtown Lafayette for World Cup Final watch party as Spain claims championship

LAFAYETTE PARISH — LAFAYETTE, La. — Soccer fans filled a portion of downtown Lafayette Sunday afternoon to watch the FIFA World Cup Final, turning the city’s 400 block into a celebration of one of the world’s most popular sporting events.

Serving Good Vibes partnered with Sundays and The Flats to host a World Cup Final block party, bringing together fans of Argentina and Spain for the championship match. The event featured food, drinks and plenty of team spirit as supporters gathered to watch the action unfold on big screens.

Hunter Romero, production and media manager for Serving Good Vibes, said organizers wanted to recreate the atmosphere often seen in soccer-loving cities around the world.

“People cheering in the streets. That’s what the experience is about, and we were able to bring that to Lafayette,” Romero said. “It made us proud to do it. So, go USA.”

Although the United States was eliminated earlier in the tournament, organizers said local interest in the World Cup remained strong throughout the summer. Romero said hosting the watch party was a way to celebrate the tournament while also bringing people and businesses together downtown.

Inside the crowd, families and soccer fans debated who would leave with the trophy.

Bijan Delcambre, who was rooting for Argentina, said he enjoyed following the tournament.

“It’s been great. I love the games. Very fun,” he said.

His brother, Wolfgang Delcambre, supported Spain after his original favorite, Portugal, was knocked out of the tournament.

“I was originally going for Portugal, but Ronaldo got knocked out, so I had to pick Spain,” Wolfgang said. “I think Lamine Yamal is a very good player and has a good chance of winning.”

The siblings were split on their final predictions, with Bijan and his sister, Viona, picking Argentina while Wolfgang backed Spain.

In the end, Spain emerged victorious.

According to Scripps News, Spain defeated Argentina 1-0 in extra time to win the 2026 FIFA World Cup championship. The match remained scoreless through regulation before Ferran Torres scored in the 106th minute, securing Spain’s second World Cup title and its first since 2010.

For many in Lafayette, the result was only part of the story. The watch party transformed a stretch of downtown into a gathering place where fans could celebrate the sport together and share in the excitement of the World Cup’s biggest stage.