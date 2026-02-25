SMASH, a pickleball dining concept, coming soon to Lafayette Parish

YOUNGSVILLE, La. (KATC) — Dine, drink, dink?

SMASH

SMASH, a new pickleball dining concept celebrating America's fastest growing sport, is coming soon to Youngsville's Sugar Mill Pond at 2822 Bonin Road.

CEO of SMASH, Aaron Dulin, told KATC the restaurant will be ADA-compliant, featuring a 3,000-square-foot indoor portion with a 1,200-square-foot covered, climate-controlled patio, and a 5,000-square-foot outdoor turf space designed for your meals, events, family-friendly fun — even your dog.

Pickleball dining concept, SMASH, coming to Youngsville

Dulin said there will also be four fenced-in, regulation-sized pickleball courts with lighting for play during the daytime or evening hours, along with an outdoor venue for tournaments, events, and live music. As for the food and drinks, he told KATC there will be plenty of healthy American-style options, as well as some guilty pleasures, like the handcrafted cocktails made fresh to order at the bar.

A grand opening and ribbon cutting is taking place March 10. Dulin said SMASH is hiring for all sorts of positions outside of management, such as servers, hostesses, bartenders and line cooks. Another Kaliste Saloom location is poised to open as early as Fall 2026 at the old Lafayette Health Club campus on 2905 Kaliste Saloom Road.

To learn more for yourself and stay in-the-know with the latest events at SMASH, visit this website.

