Small stages, big sound: Lafayette’s music scene gets national recognition

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Lafayette has long been known for its Cajun and Zydeco roots, and now a lifestyle magazine has named it the best music town in the South, highlighting the Hub City's live music scene, culture, and community.

For Justan Bennett, owner and operator of Artmosphere, a local venue, the recognition comes as no surprise.

"It's a really good incubator. It's a really good collective art community of people who are encouraging each other to grow and to keep experimenting but also keep the history and culture alive," Bennett said. "Basically, being true to its roots but also letting that tree keep growing and keep branching out," Bennett said.

Bennett said small community stages are the backbone of what makes Lafayette's music scene work.

"The places like Artmosphere, places like Hideaway, places like the Blue Moon — those community stages are important, and they're places where either new artists can get their start or refined artists can just keep it going and practice for those bigger stages and those bigger shows. You need places like this," Bennett said.

He said the experience is just as meaningful for audiences as it is for the artists performing.

"It's pretty rare nowadays to be able to see as much live music as we have in town for very affordable prices. So the idea for $10 — for the idea that for a $10 cover charge you can see fantastic music made by local residents and some of your neighbors is a very special thing," Bennett said.

Lafayette's music scene isn't built on big headliners or massive venues — it's built in small rooms where local artists start out, and local audiences keep coming back.

