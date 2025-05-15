Small homes, big impact: A solution to housing shortages?

YOUNGSVILLE, La. — As housing shortages and high construction costs continue to impact families and individuals across the state, one property is thinking small, literally.

"There's a growing demand for something like this. The reality is, there are a lot of people who are downsizing and don’t want to keep up a big house," said Matthew Goulas, CEO of ReHive, a real estate agency in Lafayette.

Parkside Cottages in Youngsville has eight cottages that are designed to maximize space and minimize costs.

The homes range in size from 350 to 900 square feet and are already attracting interest from renters.

Built on a previously vacant lot, the cottages can house more than 30 residents. The concept centers on efficient, small-scale living — something Goulas says is becoming more appealing, particularly in a market where affordable options are scarce but comfort is still a big factor.

"They would like to do so without high energy bills or a big house to maintain, so this gives them the flexibility to do so. Get something new in a desirable area without the hassle of a big house," he tells KATC.

While the cottages are currently only available for rent, Goulas believes this type of real estate could help address broader housing issues.

In the past, similar developments in Lafayette have faced resistance. Goula said he attempted to build a small-scale housing community similar to the current one in Youngsville, but the project was shut down.

“Unfortunately, we were turned down due to a lack of support from the City Council and some of the neighbors pushing back," he said. “Sometimes it’s just fear of the unknown.”

In a statement, Lafayette Consolidated Government's Planning & Rezoning acknowledged challenges related to affordability and limited housing options:

"Not unlike other cities, Lafayette has problems with affordability and a lack of housing choice. Much of our residential zoning is single family with a minimum lot size of 6,000 sq. ft. Accessory dwelling units, tiny homes, and duplexes are a way to incrementally integrate housing options in this community. LCG has amended their Lafayette Development Code to increase the allowable size of ADUs and has added duplexes and townhomes to our RS-2 zoning district. We have very little of this zoning but we intend to implement it where we can. RS-2 provides a middle zoning district that doesn’t open the residential district up to apartments."

Goulas hopes Parkside Cottages can serve as a model for future development in Acadiana.

“I really hope this proves it can be successful,” he said. “Bigger cities are implementing this. I don't think we have as big a problem when it comes to affordable housing shortages, but the gap is getting bigger, and we need to be proactive sooner rather than later.”

For more information on renting one of the Parkside Cottages, click here.