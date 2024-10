A Wednesday morning crash left one person dead, Broussard Police say.

The victim has been identified as Glen D. Logan, 68.

Police say the crash happened around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, in the 900 block of S. Morgan Avenue in Brousard.

Officers found a Dodge pick-up truck had run off the road, and hit a fence and tree. The driver was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The investigation is on-going, police say.