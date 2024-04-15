Silent protest held at UL Lafayette

LAFAYETTE PARISH — A silent protest was held at UL Lafayette where students and faculty members gathered near the Student Union. Protesters were putting pressure on the university to have a better response to emergencies and improved mental health protocol.

This comes after an unprecedented amount of loss over the past few weeks which included the death of a student that happened on campus. "The hours following my friend's death, it would have been really comforting if the university had just acknowledged that his death was very public and that it hit a lot of people very hard. Immediately after his death, the university should have released an emergency notification alert to tell students to stay away from that area and that would have prevented so much of the grief that we're now experiencing with people who saw him fall, saw his body, and were releasing videos," said Wren Barrouquere, UL Student.

UL Lafayette released a statement in response to accusations the student made on their social media before their death stating, "The University of Louisiana at Lafayette Police Department investigates all accusations brought to our attention. The Police Department was informed of and provided with the social media post made by Brown after the incident that occurred on April 7, 2024, at the Olivier Parking Garage. ULPD is currently investigating the allegations made on the social media post."