Shots for Tots is back

Shots for Tots Returns to Our Lady of Lourdes Women's & Children's Hospital on July 20.

The event is set for 9 a.m. until noon on Saturday, July 20 at Our Lady of Lourdes Children's Specialty Center, 4704 Ambassador Caffery.

Cost is $10 per child - cash or check only. If you can, bring the record of previous immunizations. Any child under age 18 is eligible, and no appointment is needed.



If you are not able to attend a Shots for Tots event, please call (337) 470-KIDS (5437) to schedule a vaccination appointment.

Visit LourdesRMC.com/ShotsforTots to learn more.

The Louisiana Immunization Initiative launched Shots for Tots in 1992 in response to low levels of immunizations among preschool children and a subsequent measles outbreak in the state.

Children are most susceptible to vaccine-preventable diseases during their infant years, according to ShotsforTots.com.

The Louisiana Immunization Initiative seeks to immunize 90 percent of children with the primary series of immunizations by age 2 through Shots for Tots, a network of public and private entities working together to educate and update parents and providers about the need for infant immunizations.