Shoe some love: Affiliated Blind of Louisiana wants your shoes for a good cause

LAFAYETTE, La. — The Affiliated Blind of Louisiana Training Center is a state-of-the-art facility that has instructed thousands of visually impaired, blind and Deaf-Blind individuals since their inception in 1983.

This year, they are partnering with Funds2Orgs, the nation's largest shoe drive fundraising company.

The initiative encourages members of the community to donate their gently used shoes. ABL is responsible for collecting, preparing, and bagging these donations.

Funds2Orgs will then purchase the shoes from ABL at a rate of 50 cents a pound and distribute them to those in need across various countries.

According to the organization, 300 million people globally do not own shoes.

This fundraiser does more than just provide footwear; it supports individuals in Lafayette, assists those globally, and positively impacts the environment.

"ABL is always looking for extra funding," says Chyvonne Blanchard, ABL State President. We provide services for people who are blind, visually impaired, and deaf-blind in Louisiana, so it's a win-win. You're helping ABL provide our services and helping people in other countries plus you're saving the environment, it's recycling."

Please ensure that the shoes are gently used, in good condition, and still wearable.

KATC

For more information on where and when to donate, see below.

For the next few days, you can drop off your shoes at these locations:

Thursday, April 3 – Touchet’s Bar from 5:00pm to 9:00pm

Friday, April 4 at Downtown Live from 5:00pm to 8:30pm

Saturday, April 5 at Hand Up Thrift from 9:00am to 5:00pm

Monday, April 7 at Holiday Inn North from 7:00am to 2:00pm

Thursday, April 10th Rhythms on the River at City Club from 5:30 pm to 8:30pm

If you can't make it to the events, you can always drop off at these locations:

Affiliated Blind of Louisiana

Orange Theory Fitness

Courtesy Lincoln Lafayette

Marcello’s Wine Market

Madalynn Cole Salon and Spa

Peter’s Nails

101.1 KBON Radio Station

The fundraiser ends May 15, 2025.