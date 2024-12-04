Shed burns; no damage to home and no injuries

A shed burned early Wednesday, but the main house wasn't damaged and no injuries were reported, firefighters say.

Lafayette firefighters were called to the 500 block of St. John Street around 6:15 a.m. Wednesday after a shed caught fire in the backyard of a home.

The wood shed was on fire when they arrived, but firefighters were able to put it out within 15 minutes. The shed was heavily damaged, but the house wasn't and no injuries were reported.

The homeowner told investigators that he locked up the shed a few days ago, after he found some homeless people living in it. Fire officials are looking into the likelihood someone was sleeping inside the shed. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.