Sharing the Road: Advocates highlight motorcycle safety in May

LAFAYETTE, La. — As warmer weather returns and more motorcyclists take to the roads, the Acadiana Transportation Safety Coalition is reminding drivers and riders that May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month.

Ron Czajkowski, Safety Coordinator for the ATSC, stressed the importance of awareness during this time of year.

"This time of year, is when we see the most activity with people pulling out their motorcycles for rides," says Czajkowski. "That's why we want to put attention to it. All we are asking is that you remember you are sharing the roadway, be cognizant of the fact that motorcyclists are out there, have that on your mind while you're out when using this shared space."

According to the Lafayette Police Department, there has been one fatality involving a motorcycle so far this year within city limits.

"January 11, 2009, was a life changer for me," said Amanda Antoine Simmons, a local motorcyclist and advocate for road safety.

Simmons lost her son, Kenneth Kaylon Jacob—known by his biker name “K-Dog”—in a motorcycle crash 16 years ago.

“I lost my son on that day—my only child who loved riding motorcycles,” Simmons said. “We knew the danger of motorcycles. One of the things we found is that other motorists don’t always pay attention, as well as some of the motorcyclists; it goes both ways."

Since that tragedy, Simmons has dedicated herself to educating the public on road safety through the K-Dog Foundation, named in her son’s memory.

“Everything I do represents K-Dog. He was very lovable and well-known in the community and the surrounding areas. That's one way that will help me, to give back to the community as well as keep my son's legacy alive," she said.

The foundation not only promotes motorcycle safety but also provides scholarships in her son’s name.

Simmons told KATC some safety tips for both motorists and motorcyclists:

For drivers:

Stay off your phone

Leave ample space in front of and behind motorcycles

Be vigilant at stoplights

For motorcyclists:



Know your route and be familiar with the roads

Travel in groups when possible

Stay aware of your surroundings

“Look twice to save a life—let’s share the roads,” Simmons said.

She plans to organize another community event in the future to further promote roadway safety.

“Whatever I can do to prevent another accident, I’m going to do it,” she said. “It’s not easy to bury a child because someone wasn’t paying attention.”

