Sewer upgrades for Downtown Lafayette

LAFAYETTE PARISH — A new sewage pump station could soon be under construction in downtown Lafayette as part of a major infrastructure upgrade aimed at increasing sewage capacity in the area. The new facility will serve the South Gravity Zone and nearby downtown communities, helping to meet the growing demand for housing and development in the city’s core.

Lafayette Utilities System (LUS) officials say the project has been in the works for years, but it has now received a significant boost. At a recent city council meeting, a $5 million grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) was approved to help fund the upgrades.

Project to Support Downtown Development

Jeffrey Stewart, director of Lafayette Utilities System, explained that the new pump station is critical to supporting the expected growth in downtown Lafayette, including plans for more than 2,000 additional residential units. He noted that the lack of sewage capacity has slowed some of this growth in the past.

“The project will impact sewer systems treated by the South Sewer Plant,” Stewart said in a statement to KATC.

LUS is expected to receive bids for the pump station project by March 2025. Once construction begins, the project is estimated to take between 15 to 18 months to complete.

Larger Infrastructure Push

The sewage upgrades are part of a larger initiative to improve infrastructure throughout downtown Lafayette. LUS officials hope these enhancements will not only accommodate growth but also attract more development to the area.

In addition to the sewage upgrades, LUS is also working on a separate project to update the city's water infrastructure. This includes replacing main water lines and repairing service lines, which will help prevent issues caused by aging infrastructure.

Stewart told KATC in October, “When you put a water system through extreme weather, the weakest parts will break,” Stewart said. “These upgrades are essential to maintaining reliable services for our residents and businesses.”

With the approval of federal funding and the ongoing improvements to both water and sewage systems, Lafayette is positioning itself for continued growth and development in the coming years.