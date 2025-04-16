Several AmeriCorps volunteers in Lafayette dismissed following federal directive

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Several AmeriCorps volunteers based in Lafayette have been dismissed following a directive from the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), in accordance with an executive order issued by President Donald Trump.

In a letter sent Tuesday to volunteers by the Trump-Vance administration, five volunteers from the National Civilian Community Corps (NCCC) were informed that the program was being demobilized and ordered to return to their home base.

The notice aligns with President Trump’s executive order and reflects similar directives issued to AmeriCorps volunteers across the country.

The letter, distributed to volunteers around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, states:

“AmeriCorps NCCC is working within new operational parameters that impact the program’s ability to sustain program operations. As a result, AmeriCorps is demobilizing all currently serving NCCC members and returning them to their Homes of Record.”

Jodee Ware, division director with Rebuilding Together Acadiana, confirmed that the volunteers--who provided rehabilitation, construction, and community service assistance--were ordered to leave the site and return home Tuesday afternoon.

“Those members have been with us since early March,” Ware said. She noted the volunteers had been assisting with flood recovery, housing repairs, and roof tarp installations in the community.

The group was just three weeks away from completing a one-year term of service with Rebuilding Together Acadiana. Volunteers in the group hail from New Jersey, Texas, and Illinois.

“They’ve been a vital resource for us in getting people recovered from disasters, as well as providing safe access to homes,” Ware said.

Ware added that while Rebuilding Together Acadiana staff has not been affected by the decision, the loss of the AmeriCorps team will significantly reduce available manpower and increase the need for more local volunteers.

“We’ve had teams working with us on disaster-ridden homes for years,” she said. “The impact NCCC makes is enormous. They are young, enthusiastic, service-oriented people who come in to take care of communities.”

AmeriCorps NCCC is funded through a combination of federal and private grants. The Lafayette-based volunteers were housed by Catholic Charities of Acadiana.

Volunteers serve approximately 1,700 hours during their service term. Upon completion, they are eligible for an education award that can be used toward scholarships.

This is a developing story.