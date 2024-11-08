Seven more people apply to be Lafayette's Police Chief

Seven additional candidates with more diverse backgrounds have applied to be Lafayette's next police chief, our media partners at The Advocate report.

According to the newspaper, the new applicants include residents of Nebraska, Colorado, Maryland, Virginia, Washington State and Washington, D.C. Four applicants are White, two are Black and one is Native American. The Advocate is including the race of applicants because of national conversations surrounding race and policing.

"I am excited we have a good number of solid candidates," said Lafayette Mayor-President Monique Boulet. "And I look forward to the process."

