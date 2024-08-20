Services set for Dr. Walter Comeaux Jr.

Funeral services are set for Dr. Walter B. Comeaux Jr., who died on Sunday.

The funeral will be held on Friday, August 23, 2024, at a 10:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial in St. Pius X Catholic Church. Interment will be in the Calvary Cemetery.

Visitation will be observed in Martin & Castille's Downtown location on Thursday, August 22, 2024 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM and will continue on Friday, August 23, 2024 from 8:00 AM until 9:45 AM. A Rosary will be prayed on Thursday evening at 7:30 PM in the funeral home.

He is survived by his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Comeaux was a native of Houma but had lived in Lafayette since 1954. He graduated from LSU, where he was a member of the first LSU Marching Band. he also graduated from LSU's Medical School in New Orleans, then practiced medicine in Lafayette as a general and thoracic surgeon from 1954 until he retired in 1989.

Among other accomplishments, he was a fellow of The American College of Surgeons, The American College of Chest Surgeons, The International College of Surgeons, The Southeastern Surgical Congress, The American Geriatrics Society and The International College of Angiology. He was a U.S. Army veteran, serving as Assistant Chief of Surgery, 49th General Hospital, Tokyo, Japan from 1947-1949, and was honorably discharged at a rank of Captain. He was a member of the American Legion Post #69. Dr. Comeaux was actively involved in the Hurricane Katrina Rescue and Relief Effort and in recognition received the Igor I. Sikorsky Award for Humanitarian Service as well as the American Red Cross Award for Humanitarian Work.

As a member of the Lafayette Civil Service Board, he was instrumental in developing the first civil service pay scale for firemen, police and city employees. He was active in Mardi Gras, having served as Commodore and Board Member of the Greater Southwest Louisiana Mardi Gras Association, as a member and Permanent Board Member of the Krewe of Gabriel and reigning as King Gabriel XXXV. He was the oldest surviving founding member and Permanent Board Member of the Krewe of Brigands de Lafitte, reigning as King Tut in Common and was a member of the Musket Club.

A practicing Roman Catholic, Dr. Comeaux is a Third Degree Knight of Columbus and in 1966 was presented the Diocese of Lafayette Devoted Service Award by Bishop Maurice Schexnayder.

To read Dr. Comeaux's full obituary, click here.

Martin & Castille Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.