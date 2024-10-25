Services are set for Saturday for Zydeco legend Albert Morris Francis.

Francis was 82.

Visitation will be Saturday, October 26, 2024 at 8 a.m. at Kinchen Funeral Home on N. St. Antoine in Lafayette. Services will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church on Martin Luther King in Lafayette, with interment to follow at Calvary Cemetery on Teurlings in Lafayette.

Francis is known for his work with Rockin’ Doopsie, Rockin’ Sydney, and Little Bob and the Lollipops. He was a key member of the Creole Zydeco Farmers, who have spread the brand of Zydeco throughout the world and created numerous tunes for you to dance to, including “I Want To Dance the Zydeco."

Morris Francis played the bass and sang for the A-Train Gospel Choir at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church. Mr. Francis had a love for music that filled his heart. During his spare time, he loved having a clean yard and doing yard work.

Francis is survived by his devoted wife, Mable Francis, with whom he shared 44 blessed years. He leaves to cherish his memories his son, Gerard Francis and his step-son, David Cormier (Mary), both of Lafayette, LA; his daughters: Leona Francis, Patronella Narcisse, and Myra Francis, all of Lafayette, LA, and Stephanie Milburn of Baton Rouge, LA; his siblings: Carlton Francis, Sr. (Elsie), Joseph Francis (Lydia), and Virginia Boudreaux (Sydney); and one sister-in-law, Dianne Francis. He was a proud grandfather to his beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren.

