Self-service kayak kiosk now available in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. — Lafayette Parish is now home to self-service kayak kiosks.

Wanderlust Rentals revealed the new kayak rental service at Vermilinville on Friday.

The self-service kiosks will offer paddlers the convenience of renting kayaks without owning one.

"We are delighted to officially unveil our first kayak kiosk location here in Lafayette and share our love for kayaking with the community," said Reed Rudasill, Co-owner of Wanderlust Rentals. "Our mission is to offer both local residents and visitors of Lafayette and surrounding areas exceptional outdoor experience on the water. We are excited to showcase what makes Wanderlust Rentals such a unique concept."

For more information, visit the Wanderlust Rentals website here.