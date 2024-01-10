Second man arrested in Lafayette slaying

Lafayette Police have made another arrest in the November slaying on Evangeline Thruway.

Lamont Marshal, 42, was booked on a warrant for manslaughter, armed robbery and attempted first degree murder.

In November, officers booked Carrol A. Steno III and booked him with second-degree murder.

The shooting happened in the 2800 block of Northeast Evangeline Thruway. Kenneth Johnson, 30, of St. Martinville died of gunshot wounds, police say.

He was transported to a hospital via private vehicle before police arrived, but died at the hospital around 5 p.m. on November 22.