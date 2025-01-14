Search for Lafayette Police Department chief nears end

LAFAYETTE PARISH — The Lafayette Police Department (LPD) is set to soon appoint a new Chief of Police as the search for a new leader enters its final stages.

At least five candidates have been shortlisted for the position after completing testing with the State Examiner’s Office on January 8. The scores from the testing were shared with the Fire and Police Civil Service and have since been approved.

The five candidates now under consideration include:



Dorian R. Brabham – Sergeant with the Lafayette Police Department

Dana T. Coleman – Former Houma Police Chief

Herbert Dobler – Attorney with the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office

Lejon M. Roberts – Captain and Commander with the New Orleans Police Department

Paul Trouard – Interim Chief with the Lafayette Police Department

These candidates are competing for the position following the departure of former Chief Judith Estorge, who stepped down in May.

With testing now complete, candidates will be placed on an eligibility list. A review committee will conduct further evaluations before a final decision is made. The new Chief of Police will be the eighth person to lead the department in just four years.

The city aims to have the new chief appointed by the end of this quarter.

KATC investigates profiled these candidates in a previous story. You can find out more about the search for a new chief, here.