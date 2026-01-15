Search committee launches process to find next UL Lafayette president

LAFAYETTE, La. — The search for the next president of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette is officially underway, as the presidential search committee convened for the first time to outline the selection process and gather input from the community.

“Our board is dedicated to transparency and ensuring that we are serving the communities, and that those communities have input into the process,” said Katie Dawson, the associate vice president of enrollment, innovation, and talent strategy for the University of Louisiana System.

The community meeting provided an overview of the steps involved in selecting a new president — from committee formation to receiving candidate recommendations. Several attendees voiced strong support for interim president Ramesh Kolluru.

“We dropped the baton in the race. The gentleman to pick up that baton is Dr. Kolluru,” said one public commenter. “This man knows enrollment. He has a plan for enrollment. He's going to bring in finance, then he's going to expand the research center.”

Another pressing topic during public comment was the university's multi-million dollar deficit, which has led to budget cuts across campus. Speakers urged the committee to find a candidate who can address spending and guide the university toward financial stability.

“What ideas do you have in place to select a president willing to help us reduce some of the spending, the self-raises, the spending bloat that led to the situation we're in?” asked another commenter.

Committee members emphasized their intent to identify a leader capable of facing financial challenges while positioning the university for long-term success. “We're going to want to know from our candidates their views on fiscal management, and how they intend to create a plan moving forward,” Dawson said.

The committee aims to keep the process transparent and encourages continued community participation, with a tentative decision expected by February 27.

“Stay engaged, stay optimistic, and let's all work together to bring the best leader we can for this institution,” said Mark Zappi, executive director at UL Lafayette’s Center for Environmental Protection.

The search committee will continue to gather feedback as it moves forward in the coming weeks.

