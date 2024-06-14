Scott woman celebrates 100 years old

LAFAYETTE PARISH — A Scott woman is being recognized by the City of Scott after she turned 100 years old, making her the oldest living woman in Scott.

Clothilde Sonnier was born on June 3, 1924, one of 14 children from a large family. Sonnier spoke with KATC as she celebrated her birthday surrounded by family and loved ones.

"I would say the greatest blessing is my health. I have never been ill to where I have to be bedridden. I always kept my two feet above ground. I did a lot of hard work, I think hard work kept me up," said Sonnier.

To celebrate her birthday, Scott Mayor, Jan-Scott Richard declared June 3rd Clothilde Sonnier Day.