Scott residents on possible measures to protect local ducks

LAFAYETTE, La. — KATC spoke with residents in Scott about the possibility of new protections for a flock of ducks living near a busy roadway, after concerns were raised about ducks being struck by cars near the roundabout.

Locals often stop to observe the ducks at Begnaud House as they waddle throughout the property.

“They’re very good, very nice, sweet ducks,” said Melissa Halford, who has lived in Scott for 15 years. "You have a few people that are concerned about that and I get it, I think we can get something together. I just don't see it as a problem, so I don't think they have been addressing it as much. If they do, we can get a group of us together to make sure they are safe."

Some community members have suggested installing fencing or duck crossing signs to alert drivers, however city officials say their options are limited.

In a statement, Mayor Jan-Scott Richard said the land in question is owned by the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development restricting the city’s ability to install signs or fencing.

"The property belongs to DOTD, so we are unable to place a fence or duck crossing signs there.More importantly, a fence would not be the best use of taxpayer dollars or an effective way to protect the ducks. We will continue looking at cost-effective ways to keep both our visitors and the ducks safe."

Last year, residents placed unofficial duck crossing signs near the road, but they were later removed by DOTD due to placement within the department’s right-of-way.

DOTD addresses the policy regarding animal crossings on roadways.

"Animal warning signs shall not be installed on Louisiana state owned roadways. The Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices states that the use of warning signs should be kept to a minimum as the unnecessary use of warning signs tends to breed disrespect for all signs. The intent of this sign does not inform the motorist to do anything more than what he should be doing already and that is pay attention. These signs just remind the motorist to be aware of their surroundings. Animals can be found alongside all of our highways and do not cross at a crosswalk or a sign."

“I get nervous when they’re walking, and I hold my breath,” said Brenda Miller. “My husband always lets them cross, and a lot of people do. But a few don’t see them or are in a hurry. The duck signs would benefit a little."

For now, residents are urging drivers to slow down and stay alert when traveling through the area.

“Be mindful,” Halford said. “We love our ducks. Let’s keep them here.”

