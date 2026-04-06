Scott prepares for 13th Boudin Festival

SCOTT — Scott is preparing for the 13th year of the Scott Boudin Festival, featuring a weekend packed with family fun and enhanced security measures.

Scott's Mayor, Jan-Scott Richard, said the event celebrates the local culture of Acadiana.

“It’s a great opportunity to truly celebrate what we do here in Acadiana, which is the joie de vivre, the joy of life,” he said.

He added, “What has become so popular and famous in our area specifically is the fact that we are the boudin capital of the world."

The festival will feature activities for the whole family.

“We have a wonderful arts and crafts vendor section that’s fully occupied this year. We have carnival rides for the kids. We have Mass on Sunday,” Richard said.

Officials are taking precautionary measures to ensure the safety of festivalgoers, including implementing a clear bag policy.

“We’ve upped the safety protocol," Richard said. "We’ll have two gates, as we typically do — a north and a south gate. Both of those will be driven by metal detectors. So make sure you leave all that other stuff at home."

“This one’s a little bit more secure. We do have cameras, high-vis security cameras, that will be throughout the grounds as well on top of the metal detectors,” Richard added.

The festival starts on Friday, April 10 and ends on Sunday, April 12.

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