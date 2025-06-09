Scott Police investigating fatal shooting

One person is dead and another wounded following a series of fights that happened after a concert early Saturday.

According to Scott police, a series of fights started at a local nightclub after a concert ended in the early hours of Saturday.

The participants walked across the roadway into the parking lot of a nearby gas station located in the 200 block of N. Ambassador Caffery where fighting continued. During this altercation, several shots were fired.

Officers from the Scott Police Department immediately responded and attempted to render aid to a victim who sustained several gunshot wounds.

Unfortunately, the victim, identified as Kylon Calais , 20 years old, succumbed to his wounds. It was later learned that a second person had been wounded in that incident and was transported to a local hospital by a private vehicle.

That person is currently in stable condition.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident please contact the Scott Police Department at (337) 233-3715.

