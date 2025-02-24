Scott parade faces controversy over float vehicle compliance

LAFAYETTE PARISH — The city’s annual parade kicked off Saturday in Scott, but not without some hiccups for several float riders. Despite the event's excitement, social media posts and conversations with neighbors revealed frustrations ahead of the parade.

Caleb Lege, president of the Scott Business Association, which organizes the parade, confirmed that 36 floats participated this year. However, four of the vehicles pulling the floats were found to be out of compliance and were not allowed to join the procession.

Some float riders, who had invested thousands of dollars in preparation along with a $750 entry fee, were left disappointed. The issue stems from a specific rule outlined in the event's regulations.

Lege highlighted Rule No. 3, which states that the wheels of any vehicle in the parade may not extend beyond the vehicle's body. The rule was provided to and signed off by all participants in advance. Scott police were responsible for ensuring vehicles met this requirement before allowing them to proceed. However, one float rider who was turned away expressed frustration with what they perceived as inconsistent enforcement of the rule.

Collin Broussard, a float rider, shared his experience, stating that after being told their vehicle did not meet the criteria, they were offered the chance to find another vehicle to pull the float. However, when they couldn't make the time limit, they were ultimately denied participation. Broussard further emphasized his frustration after seeing other vehicles with tires that extended beyond the regulations without consequence.

"The looks on the kids’ faces, especially since it was their first time ever riding, was the most aggravating part of it all," Broussard said.

Lege added that the Scott Business Association’s board of directors is scheduled to meet Tuesday evening to discuss how to resolve the situation, which may include offering refunds to those unable to participate due to the compliance issue.