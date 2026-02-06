Scott businesses prepare for Mardi Gras parade-goers

SCOTT, La. — With the Scott Mardi Gras parade just days away, local businesses are preparing for a surge in customers as Carnival season brings crowds and celebrations to town.

“As far as for all the boudin shops, here at Uncle T's, anybody who's open for business with that amount of people in town, it's definitely going to increase your sales,” said Anthony Hebert, owner of Uncle T’s Oyster Bar.

Many Scott businesses are increasing staff and prepping extra food ahead of one of their busiest weekends of the year.

“I think this year is just going to be bigger. I think we're going to have everybody from Carencro coming in, the weather's going to be good," Hebert said. "And then, of course, we got Jamie Bergeron playing this year, and this will be his 2nd year playing for us for the block party, and the first time he came, he brought a really big crowd.”

Don’s Specialty Meats is also expecting a rush on parade day, with barbecue favorites and Mardi Gras provisions ready for customers. “We'll have a barbecue trailer out front. We'll be selling barbecue hamburgers, pepper jack smoked boudin, pork skins, cracklins, and also our store will be open,” said meat department assistant manager Brandon Cole.

Located on the parade route, Don’s serves as a headquarters for everything from special meals to parade-day merchandise. “You can come get your meats to barbecue outside at the parade. We're really just a one stop shop for the whole parade, and we are on the parade route so that helps us a lot,” Cole explained.

Though Mardi Gras weekend means a busy schedule, businesses in Scott welcome the boost. “We're feeling great about it. It's a really big thing for the town of Scott. Mardi Gras is a very big thing around here. We all love it,” Cole said.

As the festivities approach, Scott business owners are encouraging residents and visitors to plan ahead and let the good times roll on parade day.

