Scott Boudin Festival is done, but where do the leftovers go?

LAFAYETTE PARISH (SCOTT) — The Boudin Capital of the World wrapped up another successful festival weekend, drawing large crowds, live music and dozens of food vendors—but as the celebration ended, questions turned to what happens to the leftovers.

As booths shut down Sunday evening at the 13th Annual Scott Boudin Festival, workers at the Best Stop Supermarket tent said excess food doesn’t go to waste.

“We’ll give it to the city workers that are helping out or the police officers that are here after,” owner Damon Cormier said, saying that remaining items are often shared with those working to keep the event running safely.

“If they walk up during the festival and ask, we’ll give them something. It’s great to give back—very important to give back to the community. They keep us safe, those police officers, and you have to give back.”

The festival reached capacity Saturday night as performers Lil Nate and Chee Weez took the stage, highlighting one of the weekend’s biggest draws.

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