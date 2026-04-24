School mourns senior killed in mall shooting

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Friday morning was somber for students and staff at Ascension Episcopal School — a campus now grieving after a tragic shooting at the Mall of Louisiana.

The school is home to three of the students injured in the incident. One of those students, 17-year-old senior Martha Odom, has died.

In a statement, Ascension Episcopal School said:

Ascension Episcopal School mourns the loss of one of our seniors, Martha Odom, following yesterday’s off-campus tragedy. Two additional students continue to recover from injuries, and two others were present but not injured. The school community is keeping them in its thoughts and prayers.

Martha’s Ascension family honored her Friday morning with a prayer service on campus. Dozens of flowers were placed at her parking spot — a quiet but powerful tribute from classmates and staff who gathered to remember her.

