Save the Date: 3rd Annual Krewe of Rio Golf Tournament set for Aug. 14

YOUNGSVILLE, La. (KATC) — The third annual Krewe of Rio Charity Golf Tournament is officially accepting team registrations and sponsorships for the event set for Friday, August 14, at Les Vieux Chênes Golf Course. Check-in is at 10:30 a.m. and tee off for the four-man scramble is at noon.

This year's tournament benefits the Buck Barras Memorial Foundation and Maddie's Footprints. Both charities were selected by the 2026 King Dom Pedro XXII Matt Randazzo and Queen Isabel XXII Danielle Cyriaque Claiborne, respectively.

3rd annual Krewe of Rio Golf Tournament

Team spots are limited to 36 four-person teams and they will be filled on a first come, first served basis. Registration is open until all 36 spots are filled, however the sponsorship deadline is August 1, 2026, to ensure your business receives recognition on tournament signage and promotional materials.

The entry fee for a foursome is $600 and includes a chance for each player to win the Hole-In-One Grand Prize of $10,000. Prizes will also be awarded for first, second, and third place teams. Sponsorship and team payments can be made by credit card or check, and if you're paying by card, you can click here to process it via the Rio Store. Checks should be made out to Krewe of Rio and mailed to Krewe of Rio, P.O. Box 51865, Lafayette, LA, 70505.

For more information on how to register as a team or sponsor, click here.