Lafayette Housing Authority gives toys to its residents

LAFAYETTE, La. — Christmas is a time of giving and understanding, and the staff at Lafayette Public Housing Authority hopes to get more presents to children living in public housing.

For 20 years, the Lafayette Public Housing Authority has been making holiday shopping a little easier.

KATC

Instead of a traditional sleigh, staff with LPHA took a truck with a trailer full of gifts directly to the doorsteps of families who live in four public housing developments located on:



C.O. Circle

Irene Street

Macon Road

Martin Luther King Development

"I think it’s a great thing to do for the kids," said Jupria Gumbs, a mother of two girls who received gifts. "Most apartment places don’t do this, so I really think it’s a good thing. They are really giving back to the community."

Lindell Smith, a woman who's lived on LPHA housing property for 15 years, told KATC she sees many of her neighbors struggle during the holidays, especially when living on a fixed income.

KATC

"People here, especially in this project, are on low incomes. Some are single parents, and they want to make sure their kids have something under the tree," Smith said.

When asked whether the holiday giveaway helps ease the financial burden of buying Christmas presents, Smith told KATC, "Yes, it does definitely."

Around 200 children from the four neighborhoods are set to receive presents this Christmas, bringing joy to families who may otherwise go without during the holiday season.

Public housing was established to provide decent and safe rental housing for eligible low-income families, the elderly and persons with disabilities. Public housing comes in all sizes and types, from scattered single-family houses to high-rise apartments for elderly families.

In the U.S., there are approximately 1.2 million households living in public housing units, managed by some 3,300 PHAs.