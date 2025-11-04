Salute to Service to honor local veterans at Moncus Park

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Lafayette will honor local veterans and their families with Salute to Service: An Afternoon in Moncus Park on Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025, from 3 to 6 p.m.

The free, family-friendly event is hosted by the Lafayette Veterans Affairs Committee with support from Lafayette Consolidated Government, the Acadiana Veteran Alliance and Moncus Park.

Activities will take place near the Veterans Memorial and Savoy Family Treehouse and will include live acoustic music, local food and drink trucks, and commemorative pins for veterans provided by the Acadiana Veteran Alliance and LFT Fiber.

A special recognition will also be presented to a local veteran on behalf of Mayor-President Monique Boulet and the Veterans Affairs Committee.

The event is free and open to the public. Click here for more information.