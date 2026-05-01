Safety experts urge caution as heavy rain increases crash risk in Acadiana

LAFAYETTE, La. — With heavy rain drenching Acadiana this week, local officials are reminding motorists that wet weather can quickly turn routine drives into hazardous journeys — and are urging drivers to take extra precautions before hitting the road.

“If you're not careful enough in practicing some patience and caution, one of the outcomes you can expect is possibly a crash,” said Ron Czajkowski, safety coordinator for the Acadiana Transportation Safety Coalition.

The Department of Transportation reports that rain is the leading weather-related cause of roadway crashes in the U.S., contributing to more than 574,000 accidents annually.

Czajkowski warns that even seemingly shallow water on roadways can be dangerous, urging drivers to follow the rule: turn around, don’t drown.

“Keep your attention on the roadway because water on the road can be very, very deceiving. If water does cover the roadway, I highly recommend you not drive into it,” he said.

Wet roads also increase the risk of hydroplaning — a situation that can cause a driver to lose control of their vehicle within seconds.

“If you find that you're in that situation, the first move would be to let off the accelerator. Do not immediately hit the brakes. Let off the accelerator, allow the car to settle back down onto the roadway, and then, if necessary, apply the brakes,” Czajkowski advised.

Officials remind drivers that posted speed limits are based on ideal weather, and state law requires motorists to slow down and drive more cautiously in adverse conditions.

“There are a number of things that our laws and everything are based on that are set up for driving in ideal conditions — not these conditions,” he said.

Patience, Czajkowski emphasized, is key to staying safe on rainy days.

“Slow down, extra space, give yourself extra time, and be patient under these conditions,” he said.

Basic safety habits, such as driving distraction-free and ensuring everyone in the vehicle is buckled up, can make all the difference when the roads turn wet.

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