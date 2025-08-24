SafeSource Direct suspends operations in Lafayette Parish

LAFAYETTE PARISH — SafeSource Direct announced it is suspending operations effective immediately at both of its Broussard facilities in Lafayette Parish, affecting 541 employees across Lafayette and Saint Martin parishes.

The Lafayette Economic Development Authority (LEDA) said it is coordinating with the Saint Martin Parish Economic Development Authority, the City of Broussard and the Louisiana Workforce Commission to connect displaced workers with new job opportunities. A specialty job fair is under consideration to match employees with manufacturers who can use their skills and experience.

SafeSource Direct launched in 2021 as a joint venture with Ochsner Health System. The company has played a role in the domestic personal protective equipment (PPE) supply chain but has faced challenges competing with low-cost imports from overseas manufacturers.

LEDA said SafeSource is retaining essential operations staff and hopes to restart when viable contracts are secured. Employers interested in hiring displaced workers are encouraged to contact LEDA by clicking here.