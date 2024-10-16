Roundabout under construction; detour routes announced

YOUNGSVILLE, LA. — Ongoing construction at the roundabout at the intersection of Guillot Road and Chemin Metairie Parkway addresses road stability issues.

City officials say that the road base has weakened around the roundabout and travel lanes, which has caused potholes and cracks to become more prevalent. Now, the city is undergoing reconstruction efforts to stabilize the roundabout.

Originally planned as a double-lane roundabout, the project has been scaled back due to delays in state funding. Despite this setback, officials are committed to improving the infrastructure to ensure safer travel.

While traffic on Chemin Metairie will remain unaffected, access from Guillot Road to Chemin Metairie will be limited or closed during construction.

Local businesses, such as Geaux Fresh, a convenience market on Parkway, have expressed concerns about the ongoing work next to them.

“We are very concerned about how it's going to affect business," general manager Holden Lake from Geaux Fresh says. "We know it's going to affect because essentially we are getting cut off from the rest of Youngsville and we are just concerned how it's going to affect our morning business and afternoon business too. Because this was on peoples routes to get where they're going and now it's kind of now you’re not going to be able to get into Youngsville coming down down Guillot road now.”

The repairs are expected to last about 30 days, and if you're wondering about detour routes, see below:

For residents in the Sugar Ridge area, alternative routes include Velassco Crossing to access Chemin Metairie.

For those traveling south of Chemin Metairie Parkway and near the subdivisions and areas of St. David’s Cove, Mon Cherie, Guillot Grove, Nezpique, and Langlinais, use Guillot to reach Chemin Agreeable, Detente, or Piat.

Meanwhile, drivers heading to Guillot north of Chemin Metairie from Beau Jardin, Fairfax, Belle Maison, can use Almonaster to S. Larrievere

