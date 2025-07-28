Ronald McDonald family room offers togetherness for families at Our Lady of Lourdes

LAFAYETTE, La. — When a newborn baby gets sick, all a parent wants is to be by their side. At Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s & Children’s Hospital, the Ronald McDonald Family Room provides a haven for families during those difficult times. Designed to keep parents close to their children, the family room offers comfort, connection, and support on their medical journeys.

Kelsey and Tyler Rhodes are parents to 1-year-old Kaia, who spent 97 days in the hospital.

"She’s a wild child, and other than being a little small, you wouldn’t know she was in the NICU,” Tyler said.

Kelsey remained at the hospital with Kaia while Tyler commuted back and forth to work. The family live in Glenmora, Louisiana, an hour away from their child's hospital.

“Being able to be close to her meant a lot,” Kelsey said. “It helps financially because we didn’t have to spend for gas with a three-hour trip.”

Thanks to the family room, the Rhodes family had a place to stay beside their child's bedside for over three months, avoiding the burden of an enormous hotel bill or driving long distances.

“I was there for all her feeds and all her cares,” Kelsey tells KATC.

The family room located on the first floor of the hospital is a home away from home for families in need. The space allows families to stay close to their loved ones while they receive care. Kaia faced serious complications at birth, arriving at just 30 weeks and weighing only 1 pound, 12 ounces. She was also born with a hole in her heart.

Her mother underwent an emergency C-section to deliver her. “Being as close as we could to Kaia and then really having extra support as well— they were really kind and supportive of us and made sure we were comfortable while we were here," said Tyler.

“You can’t get that time back, and kids thrive better when their parents are here. You’re their comfort; you are able to feed them and hold them,” Kelsey said.

For the Rhodes family, staying close by made all the difference.

“Anyone that’s staying as part of their journey, I would say go for it," Tyler said:

Ronald McDonald Family Room amenities include:

Three private sleeping rooms

Private bathrooms with shower facilities & toiletries

Laundry facilities & supplies

Kitchenette stocked with breakfast options, snacks, & hot / cold beverages

WiFi, games, puzzles, & entertainment options

Living room for respite & relaxation

"I was able to be an elevator ride away. I wouldn’t have been able to do that if I wasn’t able to stay here," Kelsey said.

According to Tyler, Kaia is now full of energy and smiles, having just celebrated her first birthday. The family is grateful to have her back home with them.

Guests wishing to stay at the Ronald McDonald Family Room need a referral from their child’s hospital social worker or another medical professional.

To qualify, guests must live 25 miles away from the hospital or lack transportation. After receiving a referral and passing a background check, you will be added to the waiting list. Click here to learn more.

