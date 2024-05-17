Watch Now
Roaming dinos and digging fossils at Jurassic Quest in Cajundome

Posted at 8:42 AM, May 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-17 10:01:19-04

LAFAYETTE, La. — Dinos are taking over Lafayette!

All this weekend, Jurassic Quest will be at the Cajundome Convention Center.

Giant dinosaurs will be roaming around the exhibit that spans a 165-million-year era that gives you the opportunity have fun while learning.

For children ages two to 10, there are so many fun, prehistoric activities to take part in, like fossil digging, jeep driving, dinosaur riding and more.

Jurassic Quest will be in Lafayette May 17-19.

  • Friday, May 17 - 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Saturday, May 18 - 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Sunday, May 19 - 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

General admissions tickets are $23. Kids ultimate admission tickets are $37 and include access to dinosaur rides, T. Rex Raceway, fossil digs, excavation station, dinosaur-themed inflatables and more.
Tickets into the event are available here.

