Roadwork on US 90 and University Avenue brings changes but challenges for drivers and shop owners

LAFAYETTE, La. — Construction zones are popping up across Lafayette, and they could slow down your daily drive. If you drive on US 90 over in Broussard, the I-49 South Corridor Project is bringing about major changes.

Crews are building a fully access controlled grade-separated interchange, a six-lane bridge structure over Ambassador Caffery, and widening US 90 to six lanes. The project also includes one-way northbound and southbound two-lane frontage roads, U-turn lanes, widening and reconstruction of Ambassador Caffery to account for the new interchange configuration, and new drainage structures.

Currently, the contractor has been working on items including the southbound frontage road approach slab and backfilling median area, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development. They also say the project is on schedule to wrap up by spring 2026.

But here in the Hub City, the University Avenue Corridor Plan is underway with the goal of making the area safer and more inviting, with better traffic flow and more walkable spaces. However, construction has posed some problems for nearby businesses.

Chamroeun Chhorn, owner of Express Donuts on University says since construction started, his business has started to slow down.

"Around 30-40 percent," Chhorn said.

He tells KATC the constant roadwork and closures keep people away from the shop.

"All customers — they complain. Everybody that comes into my shop — they complain about the road they blocked. It's hard to get inside for the business," Chhorn said.

He hopes the sooner the construction ends, the more people will want to stop by and enjoy his tasty donuts.

"I hope all my customers — they still keep coming and they support small businesses and support our neighborhood again," Chhorn said.

