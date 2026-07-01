Road trip vehicle maintenance tips ahead of July 4th weekend

LAFAYETTE — More than 61.4 million Americans are expected to travel by vehicle during the Fourth of July weekend, according to AAA.

Chris Kendall, service manager at Christian Brothers Automotive, said drivers should check their vehicle's tires, fluid levels, and brakes before heading out.

"Tires, tread depth, making sure that they have enough pad life on their vehicle to actually make their trip," Kendall said.

Kendall said getting a professional inspection before departure is a good idea.

"You'll get an inspection report on your vehicle, basically, and then we can go from there and build your road map basically to repair your vehicle," he said.

Kendall said there are ways to improve a vehicle's gas mileage, even as fuel prices have declined.

"There's induction services and spark plugs and stuff, as well; obviously a check engine light or something along those lines will cause — can cause a reduction in gas mileage and fuel economy," he said.

AAA also recommends keeping tires properly inflated and avoiding hard acceleration to help a vehicle achieve optimal fuel economy.