South Bernard Road, between Main Street and Highway 90, will be closed due to bridge replacement, starting Monday, March 4.

The road will be closed to through traffic, but there will be local access, officials say.

The road will be closed for approximately 3 to 4 months. Motorists are advised to find an alternate route.

The city is improving this section of South Bernard Road by installing a turn lane and additional drainage, officials say.

