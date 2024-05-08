Richard J. Catalon Creole Heritage Award nominations are now open

LAFAYETTE, La. — Richard J. Catalon was once a staple costumed interpreter at the Mouton House in Vermilionville, where he shared the Creole heritage in order to preserve it and aid in its continuation.

Now, it's up to you to help find someone else who does the same.

"It's in his name that his family has put together an award that we put forward here every year at Vermilionville, and nominations go out for those people that are showing that excellence in the Creole community," said Brady McKellar, managing director for the Vermilionville Living History Museum.

McKellar says the Catalon family looks for nominees that:



have a dedication to the preservation and continuance of the Creole culture

are involved in the community

display a good moral character

The award winner will receive a plaque at Vermilionville's annual Creole Culture Day Celebration in June, as well as have their name added to the list of people up in Vermilionville who have made a difference in the preservation of the Creole culture.

The deadline for nominations is May 24.

To fill out a nomination form, click here.