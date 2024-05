Mother Nature has forced the postponement of this evening's Rhythms on the River concert.

The Molly Ringwalds were scheduled to appear at the concert, but because of the rain that event has been moved to May 30, organizers say.

We reached out to Downtown Lafayette officials, and they tell us that Downtown Alive will happen tomorrow evening. The weather is forecast to be clear when Dustin Sonnier takes the stage at 6 p.m. in Parc Sans Souci.