Restoration expert shares steps homeowners should take after flooding

LAFAYETTE, La. — When floodwaters enter a home, acting quickly can make a significant difference in limiting damage and preserving personal belongings, according to a local restoration expert.

Zachary Blanchard, CEO of Superior Contract Cleaning, said homeowners who hope to salvage items damaged by flooding should begin taking action as soon as it is safe to do so.

“If you are trying to salvage anything inside the property, time is of the essence. You have to start moving quickly,” Blanchard said.

Before beginning cleanup efforts, however, Blanchard recommends thoroughly documenting the damage. He advises homeowners to record a silent walk-through video of the property before moving or removing any items.

“In case there's an obvious FEMA reimbursement or an insurance reimbursement that's available, the documentation is what they're going to pay on, not necessarily the invoices that are turned in,” Blanchard said.

Blanchard said one of the most common mistakes homeowners make after a flood is throwing away items that may still be restorable. He said hardwood furniture, ceramics, glass and metal items can often be salvaged if they are properly dried and treated with an antimicrobial solution.

Those steps can also help reduce the risk of mold growth, which Blanchard said can quickly become a major concern following a flood.

“In situations like this, the floodwaters are not really what we're so worried about — it's the septic that has backed up that's in the floodwaters, the pesticides that are inside the floodwaters — you don't want those things inside your property,” he said.

Blanchard said homeowners should pay particular attention to glued-down hardwood flooring, which often needs to be removed after flooding because the adhesive can serve as a food source for mold.

With contaminated water and limited ventilation, mold can spread rapidly throughout a home, he said.

“It's important to start getting windows open, getting the damaged materials out of the property, sorting your ‘salvable materials’ is what we call those, and just trying to find a good contractor that can help you at the end of the day,” Blanchard said.

Blanchard said the sooner homeowners can safely document damage and begin drying out their homes, the better their chances of limiting long-term effects and reducing costly repairs.