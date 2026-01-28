Restaurateur Charlie Goodson dies at 81

Restaurateur Charlie Goodson has died after a battle with cancer, according to The Advocate.
Goodson died Wednesday at home. He was 81.
Click here to read more from The Advocate.
KATC will have more on Goodson tonight at 10 pm.
Restaurateur Charlie Goodson has died after a battle with cancer, according to The Advocate.
Goodson died Wednesday at home. He was 81.
Click here to read more from The Advocate.
KATC will have more on Goodson tonight at 10 pm.
Sign up for our Breaking News Email Newsletter to receive the latest headlines to your inbox