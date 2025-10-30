Respire Haiti assesses storm damage and relief needs after Hurricane Melissa

LAFAYETTE PARISH — A Lafayette-based nonprofit is helping families in Haiti and Jamaica recover after Hurricane Melissa brought days of heavy rain, flash flooding and landslides across the region.

Respire Haiti is assessing damage and helping displaced families find shelter after severe flooding destroyed homes and infrastructure. The organization’s Lafayette representative said its teams in both countries are determining which areas were hit hardest and what kind of assistance is needed most.

At least 25 people have been reported dead, and officials expect that number to rise as crews reach more rural communities. Many families who lost homes in previous storms are once again searching for safe places to stay.

Respire Haiti is focusing on immediate needs such as clean water, food and temporary shelter while also planning for long-term recovery. The nonprofit continues to monitor conditions as workers navigate washed-out roads and damaged bridges to reach isolated areas.