Residents weigh in on future of former Truman school at public meeting

LAFAYETTE PARISH (LAFAYETTE) — A local nonprofit is pushing ahead with plans to transform a former school building on Lafayette’s Northside into a new community space.

SUN Community Housing Development Organization, known as SUN CHDO, met with residents Tuesday night to gather input on the future of the former Truman Early Education Center.

“What we’re gonna be doing over the next year is working with the community to help define how we’re gonna use the five acres of land," said SUN CHDO's CEO, Chris Williams, "and also the former school facility."

The Lafayette Parish School Board sold the building to the nonprofit in September. Williams, a Lafayette native, said the organization hopes to address longstanding gaps in services and opportunities on the Northside.

“You know, after an area hasn’t been invested in for a long period of time, there begin to be deficits,” he said. “How do we take this space and make sure that we have after-school programs, that we have small businesses, that we have public, safe spaces to meet in, and that we have viable solutions to the things that ail us?”

Tuesday’s public meeting, held in partnership with Oasis Coterie, invited residents to share their hopes for the project.

“I think it’s gonna be a really good project once it’s all said and done,” said Ernesha Randle, who previously worked as the in-school suspension coordinator at Carencro Middle School.

Randle said she hopes the new community center will give her a chance to return to working directly with young people.

“My dream role would be to be hands-on, one-on-one with the kids,” she said. “I just want them—any kid—to know that I’m the safe spot, no matter what.”

SUN CHDO plans to continue gathering feedback as it finalizes redevelopment plans for the property over the coming year.