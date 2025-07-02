Residents encouraged to share input on public art for University Avenue Corridor Plan

LAFAYETTE, La. — The Lafayette Consolidated Government and Basin Arts hosted a community meeting aimed at gathering residents' feedback on the University Avenue Corridor Plan.

The meeting, held at Laura’s on University Avenue, offered an opportunity for attendees to be informed about upcoming public art projects in development along University Ave. The feedback will play an important role in shaping the public calls for art to be released throughout Fall 2025, according to Basin Arts.

“I think the meeting was very informative, it actually allowed the community to give input," says Kendrick Martin.

Known as the University Corridor Public Art Office Hours, it's designed to let the community meet and discuss what type of art they want to see once the revitalization and renovations to the avenue are nearly complete. The major plan would bring street improvements, connect adjoining neighborhoods and improve pedestrian and vehicle safety.

Clare Cook, founder and creative director of Basin Arts tells KATC about the importance of the meetings.

“To facilitate and implement three large-scale public art projects along University Avenue. From the interstate all the way to Cameron Street and public art office hours are happening this summer as a way for the community to learn more about the sites that have selected and to weigh in on the concepts that we will are looking at,” Cook says.

“So whatever goes into the corridor would actually be beneficial to all parties whether you live in the community you pass through the community, I think everyone who passes through the community will be informed what actually will be there versus just being surprised. You know why its there and the historic behind it," Martin said.

KATC asked Cook if there was a theme the city will be following regarding the art along the corridor.

“The public art will be reflective of ideas around public service and education,” Cook says. “As you think about University Avenue as a whole, when you are driving through the interstate all the way to the airport, you are passing through historical neighborhoods, passing by historical schools—elementary all the way to the University of Louisiana at Lafayette—passing City Hall; you are heading past the police station, public works, and the airport. The corridor is through the people, the entities that make Lafayette work and build our future.”

For those interested in attending the next meetings, see below for dates and locations.

University Corridor Public Art Office Hours:

June 18th, 6:00-7:00pm - Bottle Art Lofts

June 25th, 8:00-9:00am - Black Cafe

July 2nd, 12:00-1:00pm - Laura's 2

July 9th, 6:00-7:00pm - Bottle Art Lots

July 16th, 8:00-9:00am - Black Cafe

July 23rd, 12:00-1:00pm - Laura's 2

