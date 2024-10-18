Residents, business owners concerned about speeding along Kaliste Saloom

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Speeding along Kaliste Saloom Road near residential neighborhoods has become a major concern for local residents and business owners, who say the issue is putting lives at risk.

"I live in the back trailer right here, and you can hear the screeching," said Centranae Tezeno, a local resident. "There are a lot of accidents right here, the noise, they drive like crazy."

Tezeno and others say the problem has escalated since the road was expanded, with increased traffic leading to safety hazards as drivers frequently speed past one another.

“The speeding is getting out of control,” said Laura Steele, owner of Roosters Antique Store along Kaliste Saloom. “People don’t care about people’s lives when they’re on the roads, they’re in a hurry to get nowhere.”

Steele’s son was recently involved in a crash on nearby Johnson Street when a driver ran a red light and struck his vehicle. Steele believes the speeding issue is part of a broader trend of dangerous driving in the area.

"His outcome could have been much different," Steele said, showing photos of her son’s bruises from the accident.

Residents have repeatedly reported the issue to local authorities but the problem persists.

KATC reached out to the Lafayette Police Department (LPD), and Sgt. Robin Green, a public information officer, confirmed the department is aware of the speeding and has been issuing tickets in the area.

An LPD SUV was seen patrolling the road on Tuesday, but residents say it’s not enough to address the problem.

“Everybody’s in a rush,” Tezeno said. “Being in a rush for what? Either leave early or sit there like everybody else.”

Residents and business owners are calling for increased police presence, stricter fines for traffic violations, and a long-term solution to the speeding problem affecting their community.