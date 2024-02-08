Resident arrested in connection with January fire

The woman who lived in an apartment that burned in January has been arrested, Lafayette Fire officials say.

Jasmine Nolan, 25, was booked with 12 counts aggravated arson and one count aggravated cruelty to animals in connection with the January 4 fire that burned part of the Santa Rosa Apartment Complex on Merchants Boulevard.

To see our story about the fire, click here.

The fire was reported around 2 a.m. on January 4 and multiple trucks went to the complex. The fire started in a bathroom of one apartment, but quickly spread to an adjacent unit. Two units had substantial fire damage, and two people had to be rescued from the adjacent unit via ladders.

No one was hurt, but eight apartments were damaged, four of them occupied, and a dog died.

At the time, firefighters reported that the resident told them she had put a pot of grease on the range and began to smell something burning, then called 911.