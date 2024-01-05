No people injured, but a dog died in a Lafayette apartment fire

No people were reported, but a dog died and 14 people were displaced when an apartment caught fire early Thursday.

Lafayette Firefighters responded to the Santa Rosa Apartment Complex on Merchants Boulevard around 2 a.m. Thursday, and found flames coming form an upstairs unit. The fire quickly spread to an adjacent unit, and both units sustained substantial fire damage.

Firefighters used a ladder truck to rescue two folks from an apartment that was full of smoke.

Eight apartments were damaged by the fire, but people were living in only four of them. In all, firefighters say 14 people were displaced by the fire. One of the families had a dog, who didn't make it.

An occupant reported placing a pot with grease on the range top. While in another room, began to smell something burning and realized the fire in the kitchen. She called 911. Fire officials continue to investigate the cause of the fire.