Report highlights employment barriers for formerly incarcerated Louisianans

LAFAYETTE, La. — A new report from the Kathleen Babineaux Blanco Public Policy Center at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette found many formerly incarcerated Louisianans face significant challenges finding and maintaining stable employment after leaving the justice system.

The report, "Employment Outcomes of Justice-Involved Individuals in Louisiana," was produced as part of the Louisiana Board of Regents' LA FIRST initiative, which aims to expand educational and workforce opportunities within the state's correctional system.

"Right now, Louisiana needs more workforce, so they are really an untapped talent," said Alejandra Leyton, a research scientist with the Kathleen Babineaux Blanco Public Policy Center.

Researchers examined employment outcomes for adults discharged from parole, as well as individuals with a history of juvenile justice involvement.

The report found that just 44% of formerly incarcerated individuals were formally employed during their first year after discharge. Even among those who found work, stable employment was uncommon, with only about 12% to 13% remaining employed through all four quarters of the year.

"Employment for this population is highly concentrated in a small set of low-wage industries – industries such as food services and drinking places," she said.

Some Acadiana businesses are working to address those challenges by offering second-chance employment opportunities.

"Louisiana’s high incarceration rate makes re-entry a priority, and successful employment is key for re-entry," Leyton said.

Chris Smith, owner of Lafayette Marble and Granite, said his company hires formerly incarcerated individuals because he believes a person's past should not define their future.

"We've had really good luck with having people come through, be humble and hungry, ready to work," Smith said.

Smith said watching employees rebuild their lives has become one of the most rewarding aspects of owning his business.

"When you first get into it, you think it's going to be customers – you want to make everything better – but it's way more rewarding to see people that are coming in from hardships to better themselves," he said.

Researchers say the report provides a baseline for understanding employment outcomes among justice-involved individuals in Louisiana and will help guide future research and discussions surrounding workforce development and successful reentry.